Manson happy to be back at Iowa

Jason Manson has been working towards getting back to work with the Iowa football program for several years. The former Hawkeye quarterback/wide receiver has applied and interviewed previously to return and both times he failed to get the job.



The third time proved to be the charm for Manson as he was hired by Kirk Ferentz as the Director of Player Development. Mason discusses how happy he is to be back with the Hawkeyes and why this was one of his goals. He also talks about his goal to help players when they are playing for Iowa and after their playing days are done.

