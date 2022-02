Even though he is playing over in Poland, Devyn Marble wasn't going to miss the night that his father Roy's jersey would be hanging from the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Marble spoke to the media before the retirement ceremony and discussed being back in Iowa City, how much he misses the Hawkeye program, his love for Fran McCaffery, and how a minor rift with the Iowa athletics was smoothed over this fall that led to this special evening.