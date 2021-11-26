Marchese makes game changing play

For most of his five year Iowa career, Henry Marchese has been a generally silent contributor in games. He's bounced between offense and defense, but in the last two years he has becomes a core special teams performer and he's grateful to LeVar Woods for the opportunity.



On Friday, less than a week after he made a huge block to spring Charlie Jones for a touchdown on a kickoff return, Marchese made a game altering play. He blocked a punt early in the quarter and that changed the game and helped springboard Iowa to victory in Lincoln. He spoke about his play and finding his role on special teams in the Iowa program.

