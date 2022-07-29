Marshall helping young players along

Gabbie Marshall is regarded as the best defender on the team and returns to the Hawkeyes after leading the way with 50 steals a year ago. She also contributes from behind the arc on offense, where she was second on the team in 3pt makes last season, including a 39.3% percentage.

Gabbie met with the media to talk about the newcomers on the squad and how a veteran team, like this one, can help the transition process go smoothly. She also touches on working on team defense and taking a couple more steps forward this season.



