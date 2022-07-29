 HawkeyeReport - Marshall helping young players along
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 14:39:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Marshall helping young players along

Kyle Huesmann
Staff Reporter

Gabbie Marshall is regarded as the best defender on the team and returns to the Hawkeyes after leading the way with 50 steals a year ago. She also contributes from behind the arc on offense, where she was second on the team in 3pt makes last season, including a 39.3% percentage.

Gabbie met with the media to talk about the newcomers on the squad and how a veteran team, like this one, can help the transition process go smoothly. She also touches on working on team defense and taking a couple more steps forward this season.


