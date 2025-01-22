Iose Epenesa Skyrockets in Final 2025 Rankings

Epenesa is Iowa's top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

After outstanding performances at the Navy All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, Iowa signee, Iose Epenesa has received a notable upgrade in the final edition of the 2025 Rivals250. Thanks to his performance on the national stage, Epenesa was boosted from the No. 115 prospect in the country to No. 47, earning a 6.0 rating. Among the top ten risers in the class, the legacy Hawkeye jumped up 68 spots in the rankings.

