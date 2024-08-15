As he announced on Thursday evening, Iose Epenesa has committed to the Iowa football program. The four-star defensive end and youngest son of former Hawkeye Eppy Epenesa, and the younger brother of current Buffalo Bills pass-rusher AJ Epenesa and Iowa walk-on linebacker, Eric Epenesa.

One of the most highly-sought after prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Epenesa chose the Hawkeyes over Penn State, Miami (FL), Utah and Missouri.

Let's dive into the implications of his decision, what it says about the staff at Iowa and more.