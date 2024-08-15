As he announced on Thursday, 2025 four-star pass rusher and the No. 114 player in the country, Iose Epenesa has committed to Iowa. A legacy recruit, Iose is the son of Eppy Epenesa and the younger brother of former Hawkeye AJ Epenesa as well as walk-on linebacker Eric Epenesa. A product of Edwardsville, Illinois, Epenesa chose the Hawkeyes over the remainder of his top five, which included Miami (FL), Missouri, Utah, and Penn State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQUpPUiBCUkVBS0lORzo8YnI+PGJyPklvd2EgaGFzIGxhbmRlZCB0 aGUgY29tbWl0bWVudCBvZiAyMDI1IGZvdXItc3RhciBkZWZlbnNpdmUgZW5k IGFuZCBsZWdhY3kgcmVjcnVpdCwgSW9zZSBFcGVuZXNhLiBIZSB1bHRpbWF0 ZWx5IGNob3NlIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gb3ZlciBQZW5uIFN0YXRlLCBVdGFoLCBNaXNz b3VyaSBhbmQgTWlhbWkgKEZMKS48YnI+PGJyPlNUT1JZOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vRG5zOXc3UDhmTiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Ruczl3N1A4 Zk48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85c0wya2RQRW5vIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXNMMmtkUEVubzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBD bG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNDIyMjk5NDQwMDQ2MDgyNz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

He took official visits to each of the aforementioned programs. During the official visit process, Eppy worked to ensure that Iose was getting everything he needed out of each visit and didn't feel pressured to ultimately pick the Hawkeyes. "I’m an Iowa guy. I will be Iowa for life," Eppy told PowerMizzou. "My children are not. I don’t want my children to think that I forced them to go there and not see outside of Iowa. I want him to pick where he’s going to fit, I want him to pick the coach that he’s going to be with, I want him to pick the position coach he fits with. It’s about my children. It’s not about me or my wife." At the same time, Eppy wasn't shy about how he felt about the Hawkeyes throughout the recruiting process, sharing sentiments like "I am a super proud Hawkeye is because of how Kirk (Ferentz)'s staff welcomed our son Iose and our family to Hawkeye Nation. Emotional and proud Thank you, Kirk and Hawkeye Football for an amazing weekend."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgR29k4oCZcyBDT1VOVFJZIG15IElvd2EgVGVhbWF0ZXMg c2FpZCB0byBtZSBhbHdheXMg8J+Zj+KdpO+4jyBUaGFuayBZb3UgS2lyayBG ZXJlbnR6ICZhbXA7IHN0YWZmICZhbXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGZvciB3ZWxjb21pbmcgb3VyIHNvbiBJ b3NlIEVwZW5lc2EgdG8gS2lubmljayAmYW1wOyBIYXdrZXllIE5hdGlvbvCf kpvwn5akICBHb0hhd2vigJlz8J+mhSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHJvdWRUb0JlQUhhd2tleWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm91ZFRvQmVBSGF3a2V5ZTwvYT7w n4+I8J+HpvCfh7jwn4e68J+HuCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veld1 SzlCRzViMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pXdUs5Qkc1YjM8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRXBweSBFcGVuZXNhIChARUVwZW5lc2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUVwZW5lc2Evc3RhdHVzLzE3OTk5OTcwODI4MjIy MDU4ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Although, at different points in his recruitment, it appeared as though Miami and Utah had solid chances to land the youngest Epenesa. Following his visit to Miami, he had this to say about the Hurricanes: "Just they have a family here. Some schools you are by yourself, basically is what you feel like. But here, I just felt like there's more of a family aspect. They all like each other for the most part. So it's been good to see that.” National recruiting analyst Greg Smith added this of the possibility that Epenesa landed in Dade County: "Being coached by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor carries a lot of weight, and the Hurricanes did their best to make Epenesa feel as if Miami was the place for him during his official visit." Fellow recruiting analyst Adam Gorney also chimed in part wat through June: "[Iose} is looking for something different, the word is that Epenesa’s best trip so far was at Utah over the weekend. The Utes could be a sneaky pick here."