HawkeyeReport - Martin enters the transfer portal

Oliver Martin is on the move again.

The four-star prep standout from Iowa City West High School has decided to leave the University of Iowa.

Martin’s initial recruitment was one of the most talked about in many years. His stock took a giant leap in the spring and summer heading into his senior year of high school with offers from several high major programs. Iowa was somewhat late to the party and in the end, Martin decided to commit to Michigan.

In his first year with the Wolverines, Martin ended up redshirting. In his second year, he played in all 13 games, starting one contest. Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also had one rush for 11 yards.

Each year the rumor mill would start churning that Martin was looking to transfer to Iowa to be closer to home. Last summer the rumors turned out to be true and he joined the Hawkeyes program. As you might expect, the expectations for Martin were very high and initially he saw action and had a touchdown reception in the season opening win over Miami (OH).

However, as the season went along, Martin’s reps continued to decrease. He ended up playing in eight games in 2019 and finished the year with 5 receptions for 28 yards.

Now the former four-star is on the move again. On Friday morning, Martin put his name into the transfer portal once again. At this time it’s not known where he will end up, but expect Martin to generate a good amount of interest from college programs.