Martin motivated for upcoming season

Kate Martin has been one of the most vocal leaders for the Hawkeyes over the past couple of seasons and has been called the “glue” of the team by Coach Lisa Bluder. Kate returns to Iowa for her fifth season after ending last season playing arguably the best basketball of her career. She averaged 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists during the postseason for the Hawkeyes.

Today, Kate met with the media to talk about a couple of topics, including the newcomers to the team, the advantage of having all five starters back again, as well as using the loss to Creighton as motivation for the upcoming season.



