The saga of Oliver Martin that seemed never really ended even in his two years at the University of Michigan came to a close today.

The former Iowa City West prep standout entered the transfer portal last Wednesday and after meeting with the Iowa coaches late week he decided that he wanted to stay home to complete his college career.



This news was first reported by Rob Howe from HawkeyeNation.com.



The 6-foot-1 and 200 pound wide receiver was a four star prospect and US Army All American coming out of high school and picked the Wolverines over Iowa, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.

After redshirting in his first year in Ann Arbor, Martin played in every game last season, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He spent the spring with the Wolverines, but then decided to transfer in early June.

It seemed clear almost immediately that he was going to consider Iowa because they were close to home and the Hawkeyes always seem to have a need for an impact player at wide receiver.

The next question will be what happens with Martin and will he pursue a waiver that would allow him to play this season?

He will apply for the waiver since he would lose a year of eligibility if he sat out the 2019. The NCAA has become much more open to granting waivers in the last year and Martin could potentially base his case around the Wolverines changing their offensive coordinator after the end of last season.

What if he ends up becoming eligible this fall?

It would be a shot in the arm for the Hawkeye offense.



Iowa lost tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant to the NFL as first round draft picks and their leader in receptions the past two years, Nick Easley, graduated and was a free agent signee of the Buffalo Bills.

The Hawkeyes will return Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette at wide receiver. Smith had 28 receptions for 361 yards and Smith-Marsette had 23 catches for 361 yards last season. Their roles will expand this fall.

The rest of the wide receiver group, while showing promise this spring, is still largely unproven at the college level. Nico Ragaini was the star of the spring this year and figures to take over Easley’s role. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is another young player who had a solid spring and figures into Iowa’s plans. Max Cooper, who played as a true freshman, is returning from an ACL repair and should be full speed by fall camp.

There seems to be a spot for Martin to fit into Iowa’s plans this fall if he is able to gain a waiver. Right now, that will be the next question that needs to be answered, but the good news for Iowa football is they have picked up a potentially impactful player at wide receiver.