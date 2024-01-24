IOWA CITY -- Maryland traveled to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and stole a last-second, 69-67 win over Iowa on Wednesday night. Here are three-takeaways from the loss.

Good Defense or Bad Offense?

Advertisement

An Iowa offense known for putting up points and moving the ball wasn't able to do either against a stingy, switch-everything Terrapin defense. The Hawkeyes shot just 42.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three on the night. "I had four good looks [from three] that all looked good," junior forward Payton Sandfort said postgame. "They hit back rim. I've just got to keep shooting it." "We got great shots," senior guard Tony Perkins added. "Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't." Sandfort finished 3-9 from the field and 0-4 from three for six points. Perkins added 20 points on 4-9 shooting and went 11-11 from the stripe to lead the Hawkeyes in scoring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogTWFyeWxhbmQgNjksIElvd2EgNjc8YnI+PGJyPlBlcmtp bnM6IDIwIHB0cywgMyByZWIsIDMgc3RsPGJyPkZyZWVtYW46IDE0IHB0cywg OSByZWI8YnI+S3Jpa2tlOiA5IHJlYiwgNCByZWI8YnI+PGJyPkhhd2tleWVz IGRyb3Agb25lIHRoZXkgbmVlZGVkLiBNYXJ5bGFuZCBsZWQgZm9yIDMgbWlu dXRlcyBhbmQgMiBzZWNvbmRzIG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVs aW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUwMzM4NzE5NTkxMTA0 ODgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A good portion of Iowa possessions were also taken within five seconds of the shot-clock expiring. "You probably noticed there was more dribbling than passing and cutting," Fran McCaffery said. "That's the only way you can break that defense down, and then you've got to move it side to side and take longer. I thought that's where Brock (Harding) was good for a while there. Then of course, he fell the one time and we didn't handle the pressure well. That was disappointing." "They take a lot away," Sandfort added. "They're really in your space. We needed to do a better job of moving the ball. We just got too stagnant." That pressure forced Iowa to turn the ball over 14 times, and Maryland blocked eight shots to the Hawkeyes' three.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxvdCBvZiBkcmliYmxpbmcgb24gdGhlc2UgbGFzdCBmZXcgcG9z c2Vzc2lvbnMgZm9yIElvd2EuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChA RWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxp b3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTAzMjk5Mjc1NzkxNTI3NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Owen Freeman and the Officials (Again)

Following Iowa's 84-70 loss to Purdue on Saturday, McCaffery took issue with how the referees handled Owen Freeman matching up with reigning National Player of the Year, Zach Edey. "I would like to see my guy, who was Freshman of the Week six times, get a little more respect," McCaffery said Saturday.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIEZyYW4gTWNDYWZmZXJ5IGFib3V0IHRoZSA1MC0yNCBy ZWJvdW5kaW5nIGRpc2NyZXBhbmN5IGJldHdlZW4gYSBJb3dhIGFuZCBQdXJk dWUgdGhpcyBhZnRlcm5vb24uPGJyPjxicj7igJxJIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8g c2VlIG15IGd1eSB3aG8gd2FzIEZyZXNobWFuIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrIHNpeCB0 aW1lcyBnZXQgYSBsaXR0bGUgbW9yZSByZXNwZWN0LuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSWJvUjJWQWZIWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lib1Iy VkFmSFk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91 Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gv c3RhdHVzLzE3NDg4MjY0NDI2MDE3MzgyOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Though he didn't address the officiating in such a way following the loss to Maryland, he did point to Freeman -- who fouled out -- and said that he needs work in that department. "We started fouling too much in the second half," McCaffery said. "We have to get Owen to the point where he can use his body and not get into foul trouble. We need him out there." "You've got to be able to learn from it. You break it down. You see what you could've done differently." The players felt his absence over the final four minutes as well, but felt they should've held the Terrapins off regardless. "It obviously had an impact," Sandfort said. "But we have a lot of good players. I mean, Owen was playing well, but we brought Brock in and he did was he was supposed to. If we were just smarter down the stretch we would've came away with the win."

Final Minute(s)

The Hawkeyes held a single digit lead for the majority of the contest -- 33:36 of the 40 minute contest, to be exact. Over the final 5:44, Iowa didn't score from the field. "Honestly, I would just say it's the movement," Perkins said. "We start getting stagnant. At the beginning of the game we have great movement, ball reversal, everything. But, when it gets down to crunch time, we just kind of stand still. "It was one of those games [where there are more free throws at the end]," McCaffery said. "The officials called it pretty closely. We were in the bonus, they were in the bonus early. It's just something you deal with."

Maryland leading scorer Jahmir Young -- who averages 20.8 points per game -- took full advantage of Iowa's late scoring drought. Over the final 6:36, he scored 11 of his game-high 22 points. "That's what he does, you have to give him credit," McCaffery said. "That was disappointing, because you know he's the guy. We let him dictate coming down the stretch, especially after the first one. We've got to do a better job there." "He hit some tough shots," Sandfort added. "We let him get into what he likes to do, and that's what we deserve." The lightning-quick Young ultimately made the layup that put the final nail in the Tigerhawk-shaped coffin. Sandfort switched onto Young prior to the layup. "It was just a bad play," he said. "I should've gone left. I'm disappointed in myself for sure, but I've just got to keep my head up and keep moving." "It was a go screen, and it was a great read by Payton to switch," McCaffery added. "He just needed to jump out to his left hand a little more, obviously."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWhtaXIgWW91bmcgRk9SIFRIRSBXSU4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzVhc0pva0g4RkEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81YXNKb2tIOEZB PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBGaWVsZCBvZiA2OCAoQFRoZUZpZWxkT2Y2 OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVGaWVsZE9mNjgv c3RhdHVzLzE3NTAzMzk0NjM3NTI4ODg0NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==