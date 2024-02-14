Maryland 78, Iowa 66: Ice Cold on the East Coast
COLLEGE PARK -- Iowa's offense fell off a cliff over the final ten minutes and the Hawkeyes fell to Maryland on the road Wednesday evening, 78-66.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Perkins Struggles
If any Hawkeye had a rough night in College Park, it was Tony Perkins. The senior guard has been a much-needed spark plug for the Hawkeyes over the last several weeks for Iowa, averaging 19.9 points per game over the last seven games.
On Wednesday, he shot just 3-of-13 from the field, 0-of-3 from deep and passed up several open shots on the night. He tallied just nine points.
Perkins wasn't the only Hawkeye to have a rough night on the road, as Payton Sandfort and Ben Krikke were the only players on the roster to score in double figures -- Sandfort with 19 and Krikke with 11. Sandfort went 3-of-3 from three in the first half and 0-of-6 from deep in the second half. Krikke contributed just one rebound on the night. Perkins was Iowa's leading rebounder with six.
Patrick McCaffery put up seven points, Josh Dix added four and Owen Freeman chipped in five.
Hawkeyes Have the Lead... and Then it's Gone
Much like Iowa's last matchup with the Terrapins, the Hawkeyes held the lead for a majority of the contest. In the first half, the Hawk lead reached 11 points. With 12:09 left in the second half, a Freeman dunk pushed the Iowa lead to ten.
Then Maryland went on a 34-12 run over the remainder of the game.
"I thought we got some good shots, sometimes we didn't," Fran McCaffery said postgame. "But we didn't get any of them back. They weren't falling over that stretch. You've got to recognize that and go back and get rebounds, but we didn't do that. But, give them credit, they got the rebounds."
McCaffery gave Maryland credit for the way they were scoring the ball as well.
"It really comes down to (Jahmir) Young," McCaffery said. "He's a handful. He was getting to the rim and getting to the free throw line. We were trying to corral him the best we could, but he's a crafty guy that's got great scoring instincts."
The foul discrepancy left quite a bit to be desired for Iowa fans, too. The Hawkeyes were called for 16 fouls over the final 20 minutes to the Terrapins' six.
What better way to illustrate that than this exchange between McCaffery and a reporter on Sandfort's second half struggles:
Confusing Lineups
At the beginning of the season, it appeared as though Iowa's four true freshman were each going to fill big roles. Now a starter, Freeman's playing time has only grown.
For Ladji Dembele, Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding, it's been a lot less consistent. Dasonte Bowen, who was a starter at the beginning of the year, has begun to only see first half minutes over the last several contests for the Hawkeyes.
This evening, Dembele and Bowen played five total minutes, all in the first half. Sandfort saw the floor seven total minutes, all in the first half. Harding played four minutes, all in the second half.
And -- referring to the above tweet -- it's not just strange, it's inefficient and doesn't make sense.
Sandfort has played quality minutes as of late and has brought value to the floor when he's called upon. To have him see the floor just seven total minutes this evening -- especially with them all coming in the first half -- isn't productive. He's a lights-out shooter that has grown as a defender. It'll be difficult for him to continue to grow as an offensive player if he's not given the freedom to get into any sort of flow. Limited minutes won't be beneficial for his development.
Either Harding or Bowen should be getting all of the reserve guard minutes. It doesn't make sense to play two separate reserves in two separate halves. Similar to the Sandfort point, it doesn't allow either guard to get into the flow of the game, nor does it build allow for any cohesion between the other players on the court. Give Harding 10-12 minutes a night and leave Bowen on the bench -- Harding's more of a true point guard that can get the offense moving when things go stagnant.
Dembele's limited minutes probably make the most sense of this quartet, as he mostly fills in for Krikke or Freeman if either is in foul trouble. Dembele's minutes have been limited with Patrick McCaffery back and healthy as well. The 6'8" big is still a project offensively, but he can provide a strong, athletic defender when needed.
Though a run to March Madness is likely out of the question, Fran has some fine tuning to do if the Hawkeyes are going to make a splash in the Big Ten Tournament.
Up next, the Hawkeyes will face No. 20 Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) at home on Saturday, February 17. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.