Mason City offensive tackle Benjamin Pederson has used his 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame to catch attention from the University of Iowa and that included a recent game day visit to campus for their win against Purdue.

“Overall, I had a great time," said Pederson. "The coaches were really friendly and talkative. I had a great time seeing their facilities.”

Pederson left Iowa City with one portion of the trip being his highlight.

“Being on the field for the team’s entrance," Pederson said. "It was electric.”

His time on campus allowed Pederson to continue bonding with two staff members for the Hawkeyes.

“Mostly talked with Coach Southmayd and Coach Polasek," he said. "They went well.”

Pederson continues to hear from the Iowa coaches after he excelled during the summer months.

“They were happy about how I looked at the camp and I have talked to Coach Niemann a few times," said Pederson. "He said we will be in contact and will come see me workout this spring.”

Hawkeye football is a program that Pederson has a great deal of respect for.

“They are a great program with a lot of tradition," Pederson said. "Also, they have a great coaching staff.”

Pederson has also been able to see two other Division I colleges up close as well.

“I made a trip to Mizzou and Iowa State earlier this fall, but I don’t have anything planned right now.”

Four colleges have been among the ones that Pederson has been garnering the most attention from.

“Iowa, Iowa State, Mizzou, and USD.”

Pederson had one in-state favorite growing up but is keeping things open as late.

“As a kid I was an Iowa State fan, but as I got older, I was more of just a fan of football and would watch whoever.”

Knee surgery has limited Pederson this fall at the high school level, but he is working hard to getting back to full strength.

“Good and getting a lot better," he said. "It should be fully healthy by early February.”