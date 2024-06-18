Mason Richman had started three years at left tackle for Iowa. In the blink of an eye this spring, it appeared that his starting spot would be usurped by Kadyn Proctor, a player that had left the fanbase high and dry in the 11th hour of signing day the year prior.

Just weeks following Proctor's decision to transfer to Iowa, he made the choice to flip back to Alabama and the SEC, once again leaving Hawkeye fans with a bitter taste in their mouth, and a radiating feeling of resentment for the current state of college football.

Left in the heap of anger and frustration with Proctor, the Iowa football program, the SWARM Collective and the NCAA was Richman, who will now be expected to once again carry the weight of expectations at left tackle, long a prestigious position under Kirk Ferentz at Iowa.