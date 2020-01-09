Making the transition to offensive tackle in college, Mason Richman hopes to get a head start by enrolling early at Iowa this semester. As he gets ready to make the move, we caught up with the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Richman to discuss his future with the Hawkeyes and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

RICHMAN: Me and my family will leave January 16th and I am moving into the dorms Saturday the 18th.

Q: When did you finish up high school and what was that experience like?

RICHMAN: I finished my last day in mid-December and as big of a day as it was, I had finals so my mind was mostly focused on that. This semester I am going to miss all of those guys and gals that made my childhood so great. I just don’t think it has hit me really hard yet.

Q: Can you kind of tell me what made you want to enroll early and what your goals are going in?

RICHMAN: I wanted to enroll early because I feel like I can get a head start in life and in the weight room. My goals are to listen attentively and get stronger.

Q: Is the plan still to start out at offensive tackle and what will be the biggest part of that adjustment?

RICHMAN: Yes, I believe that is still the plan, and the biggest part will be everything since I have never played the position before. I trust this coaching staff to help me get to where I need to be with the size I am right now.

Q: What is your current height and weight coming in?

RICHMAN: I'm about 6'6" and weigh around 250 pounds. Somehow I have lost weight since football season ended.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college?

RICHMAN: Nope. Whatever number I get, it doesn’t matter to me.

Q: Are you rooming with Elijah Yelverton this year? Will that help you going in with another freshman that is enrolling early?

RICHMAN: Yes. I think it will help a lot as both of us are coming from different lives and thrown into college.

Q: Going back to signing day last month, what was the feeling like putting pen to paper and making it official with the Hawkeyes?

RICHMAN: I just had a sense of relief, finally all set to get to be a part of the team. Also excited to get up to college and get started.

Q: When you look back at the recruiting process, what was it about Iowa that made it the right choice for you?

RICHMAN: The trust and people that are on this coaching staff. They are honest and do not promise anything in the process. No spots, no special requests, everything needs to be earned at Iowa and that's what made it mean more to me than any other college. Oh, and we win a lot of football games all the time, so that helped too.

Playing defensive end at Blue Valley, Richman finished his senior season with 45 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and five blocked kicks in 2019.

See highlights from Richman's senior year in the video below.