At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Grinnell tight end Matayas Durr will be a name to watch in the Class of 2021 and recently paid a visit to Iowa City for their junior day.

“We got there and ate lunch first," said Durr. "Then we went to the indoor facility and tried on the uniforms. We then got a whole view of the weight room. Next, we finished with touring Kinnick Stadium.”

Durr knew exactly what he felt was his highlight of the day while on the Hawkeye campus.

“Learning about how they improve their players in the weight room was really cool," Durr said. "They take it to another level there.”

The frame of Durr along with his 250 receiving yards and 12 tackles as a sophomore last fall have helped him garner attention from Iowa. It is a program that he has a lot of praise for overall.

“I like it," he said. "It seems secure. You hear of a lot of people getting recruited and then the coaches that recruited them are gone when they get there.”

Durr will be getting back down to Iowa City in order to see their current players in action.

“This spring to watch some spring practices.”

During the position meetings, Durr got a better feel of what it takes to play at an elite level like Iowa.

“(I learned) about how hard it is to go DI and how we got to keep working at it.”

One member of the Iowa coaching staff talked to Durr.

“I talked with Seth Wallace a bit," said Durr. "He's cool and he's also from my home town.”

Durr remained split on which in-state school he followed most when he was younger.

“I live about an hour away from both Iowa and Iowa State, so I never chose between those two.”

The 2018 football season allowed Durr to continue to improve as a player and he enjoyed himself along the way.

“The football season was great," Durr said. "We didn't win as many games as we wanted, but it was really fun playing.”