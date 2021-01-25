 HawkeyeReport - Matt Lorbeck in the transfer portal
football

Matt Lorbeck in the transfer portal

Iowa defensive end Matt Lorbeck entered the transfer portal today.
Defensive end Matt Lorbeck, who walked on at Iowa as a grad transfer last season, has entered the transfer portal according to Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Lorbeck joined the Hawkeyes after graduating from Northern Illinois in 2020. This past season, he appeared in one game, playing 15 snaps in Iowa's 35-7 win at Minnesota.

A Bay Port, Wisconsin native, Lorbeck has one year of eligibility remaining.

