HawkeyeReport - Matt Lorbeck in the transfer portal

Defensive end Matt Lorbeck, who walked on at Iowa as a grad transfer last season, has entered the transfer portal according to Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Lorbeck joined the Hawkeyes after graduating from Northern Illinois in 2020. This past season, he appeared in one game, playing 15 snaps in Iowa's 35-7 win at Minnesota.

A Bay Port, Wisconsin native, Lorbeck has one year of eligibility remaining.