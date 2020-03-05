Urbandale native Max Llewellyn was at Iowa's junior day on Sunday and had a chance to speak with head coach Kirk Ferentz. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Llewellyn after the visit to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

LLEWELLYN: I had a blast. I got to know the whole coaching staff a lot better, which was my favorite part.

‪‬Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

LLEWELLYN: First, I met with my position coach and talked and then listened to Kirk's introduction after we ate. After another kid and I had a photo shoot, which was really cool. We toured the facilities and then I sat down with Kirk and had a good talk.‪‬

Q: How was the talk with Kirk Ferentz?

LLEWELLYN: We had a good talk about their future plans with me and talked about our team this year.‪‬

Q: Did he or any of the other Iowa coaches say anything about you as a recruit?

LLEWELLYN: Yep, I talked with Coach Niemann and Coach Bell. I had a very transparent and honest phone call about how I felt.

‪‬Q: Did they say anything about how close you are to an offer?

LLEWELLYN: On Sunday, they made it clear that I had to make it to camp and that they really like me, but the phone call I had could change that.‪‬

Q: Do you feel they are going to offer you before camp?

LLEWELLYN: I assume after.‪‬

Q: How do you feel overall about the Iowa program?

LLEWELLYN: I feel great. They mean business and I'm all about that.‪‬

Q: When did Iowa start showing you attention?

LLEWELLYN: Probably since my visit for the Minnesota game.‪‬

Q: Have you talked to Jaden Harrell about Iowa and has he been trying to get you there with him?

LLEWELLYN: Oh yeah, him and I are great friends and ever since they've showed interest, he's been trying to nudge me over to that side.‪‬

Q: Do you have any other trips going forward?

LLEWELLYN: Minnesota, K-State, Mizzou, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Iowa again.

‪‬Q: Do you know when you'll be back at Iowa date wise?

LLEWELLYN: Not sure yet.

Q: What will be the biggest factors in your eventual decision?

LLEWELLYN: Definitely if the school is a right fit; like if the coaches can be more than just my coach in order to help with life and create that family connection with everyone. That's my biggest factor.‪‬

Q: What schools are you trying to camp at this summer?

LLEWELLYN: I imagine all the schools I just listed, but I'm probably going to be making my decision before any camps.

‪‬Q: Do you have a favorite at this point?

LLEWELLYN: As of right now, it's hard to tell as I am visiting a ton of schools that show serious interest this month.‪‬

Q: What colleges have offered you at this point?

LLEWELLYN: Kansas and Iowa State. This month, I wouldn't expect all to offer but some.‪‬

Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

LLEWELLYN: Heavily involved with lifting and putting on some good mass while doing Acceleration Iowa in between.‪‬

Q: How do you feel about your team for next season?

LLEWELLYN: Real good. We have 9 returning juniors on our defense and 4 returning all state players.