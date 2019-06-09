Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White came away from Iowa camp confident with the skills he was able to show.

“I think I performed well, but I also found areas to improve, which I think was the most valuable part.”

White mentioned the one thing he knows he can get better at.

“My blocking needs to get better, but I think that will come with getting more reps at it.”

The Hawkeye staff helped continue to develop White as a player.

“It's great," said White. "They definitely get at you and are very intense when trying to get the very best out of you.”

White received some good words throughout and after the camp a coach at Iowa.

“I spoke with Coach Foster and he said he likes my quickness and that I play fast," White said. "He also said that I knew how to get after it.”

While the date is unknown, White plans to be back in Iowa City at some point soon.

“I'm considering going to another camp, but besides that, I think I'll be making a game day visit.”

More camps are on the schedule next for White.

“This weekend, I'll be attending Iowa State's camp," he said. "Later on, I'll be at a UNI camp, then a couple other states for 7 v 7 tournaments with Level Up.”

White, who performed at running back while on campus, mentioned the Hawkeyes among the colleges recruiting him the hardest.

“So far, mostly just Iowa and Iowa State.”

Outside of the football camp circuit, White has a busy summer schedule going forward.

“Baseball, lifting and eventually starting practice for the season.”