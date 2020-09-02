HawkeyeReport - Max White picking up more interest

Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White knows it was a rough road getting there but was thrilled to see his senior year of football kickoff with a victory over a city rival in Prairie.

“There have been a lot of obstacles that we've had to overcome just to be on the field, but we just got our first game in, so I am thankful just to be out there.”

White felt the pandemic affected him most during the summer camp circuit in regard to recruiting.

“It has made things very difficult especially for a guy like me who coaches really wanted to see in camp, but I'm hoping to still get the opportunities I want because of my play on the field this year.”

A few different programs across the Midwest have been following White and his progress since last fall.

“Recently, I've been hearing a lot from Iowa and a little bit from UNI," said White. "Nebraska just texted me for the first time a couple days ago, and I've been hearing a couple of things from other FBS and FCS schools here and there.”

White has garnered a great deal of attention from the coaches at the University of Iowa.

“(There has been a) lot of interest," White said. "I had a very good conversation with Brian Ferentz a couple days ago and other members of their coaching staff are keeping in touch.”

The Hawkeye staff has let White know that they like what they have seen of him as a player.

“They've said some very encouraging things that have put me at ease a little bit about my recruiting," he said. "Now I just have to focus on playing hard.”

White feels that the coaches in Iowa City have let him know which side of the ball they like him on the most at this point.

“As an athlete, likely on the offensive side of the ball but that could change," said White. "I'm okay with that because I feel I could play any position on the field.”

A number of schools were mentioned by White as potential visits if they become available.

“Hopefully Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and maybe Nebraska if it gets to that point with them.”

White, who mentioned that Iowa is currently recruiting him the hardest, has not put much time thinking about walking on at a bigger school versus a scholarship at a smaller program.

“I haven't thought about that, but if it gets to that point, it'll be a tough decision.”

There is one simple factor that White will lean on before he chooses his college path.

“Overall, the kind of people I'm going to be surrounded by.”