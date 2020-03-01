Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White spent Sunday in Iowa City for a junior day and continued to get a better feel for what suiting up at the University of Iowa is all about.

Q: What were your first thoughts overall on how your visit at Iowa was today?

WHITE: It went well. I always enjoy getting down to Iowa City and continue to build bonds with the coaching staff.

‪Q: How was it similar and how was it different than your previous trips at Iowa?

WHITE: I think they have started to show what life is like outside of football in Iowa City and in the classroom than they have before. I enjoyed being able to picture myself as a student-athlete rather than just a football player.‪

Q: What was the schedule during the course of the day?

WHITE: We ate some food at the beginning, toured the facilities and some students came in to talk about all of the academic possibilities, then Coach Doyle gave us a strength and conditioning presentation, followed by position meetings, and then we got to see Kinnick.‪

Q: What portion of the trip did you have the most fun with?

WHITE: I always love getting to see Kinnick so that was great, but also the strength and academic presentations because a lot of questions I had about Iowa were answered so that was real beneficial for me.

‪Q: What did you feel you learned about Iowa while on campus?

WHITE: I am constantly reminded, especially today, about how elite the strength and conditioning program is, not only from what Coach Doyle was saying, but also because of how it has been on display at the NFL combine by Iowa prospects.‪

Q: How were the conversations with the coaches and which ones did you speak with most?

WHITE: I always enjoy talking to the coaching staff, especially Coach Foster who I spent most of my time talking to today. I always appreciate our conversations because he will always keep it real with you.‪

Q: Did they say anything new about you as a player/athlete?

WHITE: Most of the coaches I talked to commented on how much bigger and stronger I've gotten, which I appreciated since I've been working real hard to put on weight.

‪Q: What are you up to height/weight wise now?

WHITE: I am now 5'10, 185 pounds, but today I weighed 182 because I cut down some weight to achieve the pound for pound hang clean record at my school.‪

Q: When do you expect to be the next point of contact with Iowa?

WHITE: I will go down to watch a spring practice then I will be going to their summer camp.‪Q: What other visits are you trying to make at this point?

WHITE: My next visit will be to Kansas State, then NDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois, hopefully Iowa State, and I was invited to visit Virginia Tech and we're trying to make time to go down there.‪

Q: What schools are recruiting you the hardest at this point?

WHITE: Right now, I would say Iowa and North Dakota State.‪

Q: What are you looking at for camps this summer?

WHITE: I believe I will be going to camps at Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and I will be participating in some 7 on 7 tournaments at other Midwest schools.

‪Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program as of late?

WHITE: I feel like Iowa is the most stable program I have seen to this point. I always know what to expect with the University of Iowa.