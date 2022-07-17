Mazur drafted by Padres

A breakout season on the mound paid off in a big way for Adam Mazur.

The Iowa starting pitcher was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres with the 53rd overall selection. It was the highest an Iowa pitcher has been drafted since Wes Obermueller went in the second round to the Kansas City Royals in 1999 at pick #58. He is the highest drafted Iowa player since Tim Costo was picked in the first round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

Mazur, who grew up in Minnesota, started his college career at South Dakota State. He pitched two seasons as a starter for the Jackrabbits, posting a 3-9 record. After his second season there, Mazur transferred to the University of Iowa and quickly established himself as the Hawkeyes #1 starting pitcher.

This season, Mazur started 15 games for Iowa and posted a 7-3 record. He threw 93 2/3 innings this past season and posted an ERA of 3.08 and a WHIP of just 0.97. After an outstanding season, Mazur was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and a first team All Big Ten selection. In addition to those honors, Mazur was named second team All American by Collegiate Baseball and third team All American by ABCA/Rawlings.

With Mazur off the board, the Iowa baseball coaches will now be waiting to see what happens in the MLB Draft as far as first baseman Peyton Williams, who hit .335 this past season, and standout redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony, who led the team with a .361 batting average.



