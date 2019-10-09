Ten years ago Patrick McCaffery was a young kid when his father was introduced as the new Iowa head coach. It wasn't all that long ago when Patrick McCaffery was wondering if he would be able to play basketball for his father as he battled cancer as a teenager. Today he stood on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a member of the Iowa program and he counts that as a blessing. He discusses his road to get where he is today, being honored this past weekend in New York, and the special meaning of his tattoos.

