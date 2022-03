Winning at Illinois was never going to be easy. On Sunday night the Hawkeyes pushed the Fighting Illini to the brink and then some in a hard fought 74-72 loss in Champaign. Following the loss, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media to discuss if the final play was the shot they were looking for out of the timeout, the play of Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins, and the way this team has developed last in the season.