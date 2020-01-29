McCaffery embraces the grind
Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes have no choice but to embrace the grind of a busy part of the schedule. Iowa is in the midst of playing five games in 13 days with a short bench and really no time o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news