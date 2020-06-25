HawkeyeReport - McCaffery expects Garza decision relatively soon

Fran McCaffery is never one to shy away from expectations.

On Thursday afternoon on a Facebook Live video discussion on the Iowa Hawkeyes page, McCaffery was a guest and he embraced the high expectations for the Iowa basketball team heading into the 2020-21 season.

“We are excited about next year. We are preparing with tremendous focus as a team that we think can be one of the best teams in college basketball,” McCaffery said.

Of course, those lofty expectations are dependent on the return of Luka Garza.

Last season, Garza was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, unamious first team All American, and he was named national Player of the Year by The Sporting News. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and was the dominant post player in all of college basketball.

After the college basketball season was cut short in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Garza declared for the NBA Draft, but did not sign with an agent and left open the door to returning to Iowa for his senior season.

During the pandemic, Garza has bounced between being back home with his family in Washington, D.C. and finding gyms to workout in with his father, Frank, and coming back to Iowa City to workout with his teammates.

McCaffery had a bit of good news for Iowa fans regarding Garza and when he might make his decision known to the public.

“I think we will have an answer relatively soon with regard to what he plans on doing.”

The Iowa head coach heaped praise on Garza for how he has approached a rather unique NBA Draft process during uncertain times.

“I am certain they are going to do all their homework and come up with the best decision for Luka,” McCaffery said. “This year is a different process for him than it would have been last year. He would have had an opportunity to play in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament and I feel like he would have done really well. Had he had those opportunities, he may have played his way into the first round.”

Garza was in the Iowa practice facility today for a voluntary workout that included a lifting session, pickup games with his Hawkeye teammates in the early afternoon, followed by shooting work in the afternoon.

It’s that bond with his Iowa teammates that he is weighing along with his professional options.

“I think he feels very strongly about his teammates and about wanting to come back and be the national player of the year again and see what this team is capable of doing.”

The NCAA has said that players have until August 3rd or ten days after an NBA Combine to announce if they are going to return to college. The NBA has set their deadline for August 17th.



McCaffery also had positive comments about three players returning from injuries and health issues, along with four of the five freshmen who are currently on campus.

“Jack (Nunge) is coming along well following his ACL surgery,” McCaffery said. “Jordan (Bohannon) is in the best shape of his life and has really worked hard. Having the surgery when he did gave him ample time to get ready for next year.”

He also noted that Patrick McCaffery is now in a good position physically and McCaffery also had high praise for his incoming group of freshmen.

“The five freshmen are incredible,” he said. “This is the deepest team that I have had since I have been here and maybe the deepest team since I got into the coaching profession.”

McCaffery did also confirm that incoming freshman Josh Ogundele is still in London with his family awaiting clearance to return to the United States and join his Iowa teammates.