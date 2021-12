Fran McCaffery looked at the box score sheet and said he's never seen anything like it. The thing he had never seen is one of his teams dominated on the glass and outrebounded by 29. That was the primary driver in Iowa's 87-83 loss to Illinois on Monday night.



Following the game, the Iowa head coach discussed the loss to the Illini, the struggles to rebound the ball and why it happened, and the much more.