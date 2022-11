Fran McCaffery had to call his first timeout of the season in the first half of Iowa's 112-71 romp over North Carolina A&T. He didn't get after his team as he might have to do at times this season. Instead his message was simple, get on the glass and settle down on offense.



That worked like a charm as Iowa went on a run to end the first half and to start the second half as the Hawkeyes pulled away for an easy win. After the game, the Iowa head coach discussed the victory and the unselfish play of his team two games into the season.