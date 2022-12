The Iowa basketball team has the weekend off before entering perhaps the most important week of the season. The Hawkeyes head to New York City on Tuesday to face Duke at Madison Square Garden and then host Iowa State and Wisconsin later in the week.



Fran McCaffery met with the media on Friday morning to discuss facing Duke, what it means to him to play in the Jimmy V event and the kindness that Dick Vitale has shown him and his family over the years, plus being one win away from 500 career victories in his coaching career.