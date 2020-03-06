McCaffery looks ahead to Illinois
Fran McCaffery is looking for a bounce back effort from his Iowa team on Sunday when they travel to face Illinois. He spoke to reporters via teleconference on Friday to preview the game, discuss ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news