News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 11:14:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

McCaffery looks ahead to Indiana

Fran McCaffery previews Indiana and discusses Cordell Pemsl's status moving forward.
Fran McCaffery previews Indiana and discusses Cordell Pemsl's status moving forward.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

The Hawkeyes hit the road this week, starting with a trip to Bloomington to face Indiana. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who the Hawkeye recruited. Fran McCaffery spoke with ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}