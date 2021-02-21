HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on Garza's record and the win over Penn State

Fran McCaffery was as animated as he has been all season on the sidelines trying to motivate his Iowa team on Sunday afternoon. He finally reached them and got them to the finish line in the Hawkeyes 74-68 victory over Penn State.



Following the win, McCaffery opened by discussing Luka Garza becoming Iowa's all-time leading scorer and what he has meant to the program. He also discussed C.J. Fredrick and his big shot ability, and the Hawkeyes plans this week as they hit the road to face Michigan and Ohio State on Thursday and Sunday.

