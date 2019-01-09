The road had not been kind to the Hawkeyes, especially in conference play. Throw in the fact that Fran McCaffery would be without his leading scorer and the odds certainly didn't favor Iowa breaking their losing streak. Yet, there they were celebrating a hard fought 73-63 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. Following the big win, Fran McCaffery discussed the play of Joe Wieskamp in the second half leading to the win, the massive effort from Luka Garza on both ends of the floor, and he updates the status of leading scorer Tyler Cook, who missed the game due to a knee injury.

