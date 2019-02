Fran McCaffery remembers that last year Iowa played 32 good minutes at Indiana and that wasn't enough. On Thursday night, his team played the full 40 minutes and they were able to get a huge road win in conference play. Following the win he talks about the keys to the victory over the Hoosiers, the big plays by Jordan Bohannon, how his team dealt with foul trouble in the game, and the importance of this road win.