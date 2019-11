There was a lot for Fran McCaffery to like on Monday night as his Iowa team cruised to an easy 96-58 victory over Lindsey Wilson in an exhibition. Following the victory, McCaffery discussed the way the offense was clicking, how Connor McCaffery was finding shooters early and often, and the hot shooting from C.J. Fredrick in the first half. Find out what McCaffery had to say about this and much more, including Patrick McCaffery's athletic ability.