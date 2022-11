Fran McCaffery was pleased with the way his Iowa team shared the basketball, made the extra pass, and more importantly turned up the defensive intensity late in the first half on their way to an easy 118-72 victory over Truman State in their final tune-up before the start of the season next week.



McCaffery discussed the play of Tony Perkins at the point, the maturity of true freshman Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen in this game, and the leadership of Connor McCaffery helping to run the second unit for the Hawkeyes.