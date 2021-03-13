HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the loss in the Big Ten Tournament

Fran McCaffery was hoping his Hawkeyes could move on to the Big Ten title game on Sunday, but the Fighting Illini proved to be too much, defeating Iowa 82-71 on Saturday afternoon.



The good news is that Iowa has their spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament secured and McCaffery said he can now us a few days to get a couple of players healthier and ready for the Big Dance.



McCaffery also discussed what he saw from the Illini in the second meeting of the season, the physical battle in the low block, and the plan ahead for the Hawkeyes as they remain in Indianapolis for next weeks NCAA Tournament.

