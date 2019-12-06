Following the 103-91 loss to Michigan, Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the huge game for Luka Garza, what went wrong defensively for the Hawkeyes, and what the Wolverines did defensively to slow down Iowa's outside shooting.



Q: Luka Garza shattered his career high in points tonight. What did you see out of him tonight?

McCAFFERY: He’s a guy that has a ton of different moves. We did a really good job, collectively, of getting him the ball. He never stops moving. He sprints hard in transition and posts hard, so he’s a hand full for any defender to try and guard him and he draws a lot of fouls. He drew 11 fouls, which is also a pretty incredible statistic. We are very proud of him.

Q: What did Michigan do to limit the shots from the outside?

McCAFFERY: I thought they really worked hard. I thought they were locked in defensively and got into our space and really challenged everybody to either shoot contested shots or make us put in on the deck and stay beside us and take a tough two. They definitely made a concerted effort to take away the three.

Q: How big was that with respect to the outcome?

McCAFFERY: We need C.J. and Joe and J Bo to spread the offense around. Obviously it’s great that Luka got 44, but I have to get Joe and C.J. and J Bo more shots.

Q: Was part of the focus also to get the ball to Luka and get Teske in foul trouble?

McCAFFERY: That is obviously a good thing. Teske is playing at a very high level and is one of the best big men in the country. If he is in foul trouble, that’s a good thing as far as we look at it. But, it wasn’t a like we came out and said we are going to focus on getting Teske in foul trouble. We are trying to get Luka going and by virtue of how they were playing on the perimeter, we have opportunities to throw it in there. We did that and that’s what we are supposed to do. If he has single coverage, we are going to throw it in there.

Q: You have gone against Michigan quite a bit in your career. What was the biggest difference you saw with the coaching change?

McCAFFERY: Everyone keeps asking that and I don’t know that there’s a huge difference from the sense of how they play. They move the ball and share the ball and they defend. If you do those things, typically you are going to be successful. Juwan is a smart guy and he is going to come in and insist that those guys do what it takes.

Q: Defensively, was it kind of a pick your poison type deal?

McCAFFERY: I thought the zone was good for a while, but they had multiple guys making three’s. Brandon Johns makes two. Simpson makes two. They are kind of x factor guys when it comes to three point shooting and typically impact the game in other ways. Simpson is much better this year in terms of percentages. You know Brooks and Livers are going to make threes, so you are concerned about that if you are playing zone. Obviously you are concerned about it in man to man with their screen roll, but it’s the same thing because they are going to find three point shooters there too. That’s what they will do if you play the roll guy because they get you spread out. Could we have made some better decisions? Probably and we will work on that and be alright.

Q: What were your thoughts on Johns tonight?

McCAFFERY: He was tremendous. He played with great energy and impacted the game every time he came in.

Q: Was that something you hadn’t seen coming into the game?

McCAFFERY: He hadn’t played as much, but he’s a really good player. I saw him in high school and knew what he as capable of doing.

Q: You only turned it over seven times. You had to be pleased with that number.

McCAFFERY: Very pleased with that. Anytime you can go on the road against a team that plays the kind of defense that they play, if you turn it over only seven times you give yourself a chance. I thought we gave ourselves a chance. We got to the free throw line. We got to the glass and had 15 offensive rebounds. I think that was great. A lot of good things, but you can’t go on the road and give them 55% shooting.