Fran McCaffery said he felt like the defense could have been better, but he was proud of the effort from his team late in the second half to rally from a double figure deficit to get within one possession in an 84-79 loss to Michigan inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Following the loss, McCaffery praised the effort from his team to rally late in the game, discussed the double teams that they ran at Hunter Dickinson, and much more.