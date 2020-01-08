Following the loss to Nebraska, Fran McCaffery spoke with the media to discuss exactly what went wrong for the Hawkeyes in their 76-70 loss on Tuesday night. The Iowa head coach also updates the injury situation with guard C.J. Fredrick and where things stand at this point in time.

Q: With all the three’s you guys took tonight, did you think that overall you had pretty good looks?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, I did. I thought we settled a few times in the second half without really working the ball. But, I always tell my guys that if you are open, shoot the ball and I have complete confidence in them. I thought we had a few looks in the second half where we shot it as an afterthought, even though we were still open. You don’t shoot those. You move it along, especially with time on the clock.

Q: Where else was this game lost?

McCAFFERY: I don’t know. We out-rebounded them. I thought we got great effort from Garza. We didn’t shoot it well. We didn’t have a ton of turnovers, but we had a few coming down the stretch. Defensively, we were not as good as we needed to be for 40 minutes. We were good at times, but we might have gotten worn down a little bit. That’s a possibility, I guess.

Q: What’s the lesson from this game that you can take forward?

McCAFFERY: I think we have to recognize how the game is going. What is the flow of the game? The shots aren’t going, we have to drive it more, screen more, cut more, go in and out, or attack more. I thought we tried to do that in transition, especially in the second half and we did some good stuff there. I think maybe a little more attention to detail. We were somewhat connected in that area, but not good enough. They moved the ball and got off to a good start and really competed. You just have to make some adjustments there.

Q: What did they do against Luka?

McCAFFERY: They just packed it in on him.

Q: How would you assess Wieskamp’s night? He was 1-10 from three and missed some shots he normally makes.

McCAFFERY: Yeah, he missed some he normally makes, especially early. He is one of the best I have ever had coming out of the gate and making shots. He has been amazing since he got here. I am really proud of him because a lot of times when good shooters have an off night…I don’t think he’s ever gone 1-10 in his life…but he still fought his way to 21 points. I told him I was really proud of his effort. He got on the glass, drove the ball, he got some second shots, so from that standpoint I was really proud of him.

Q: What did you think of Nebraska tonight?

McCAFFERY: I think they are getting better. We all could see that. They had some tough losses early. One or two point losses. I think they fought through that. I think they compete. They stay connected defensively and they work hard. They have a lot of different guys that can score, so they aren’t easy to defend. Sometimes those guys are a little inconsistent, but they are always aggressive and that makes it hard defensively. You have a lot of guys that will attack and they did a good job of that tonight.

Q: Does losing another guy wear on the team at some point?

McCAFFERY: I think you just can’t let it. Everybody has injuries. Everybody has sickness. Everybody has tough stretches where there are a lot of road games and a lot of travel. We have other guys and we have to play better than we played tonight. Give credit and respect to our opponent, but we didn’t play as well as we have been playing and I am not going to put all that on because C.J. Fredrick was not on the floor. It wasn’t like we were playing four on five. Somebody else was playing and we have to play better than we played.

Q: A stress reaction can be a little tricky. Do you have to be cautious with C.J. in bringing him back?

McCAFFERY: Yeah. It has to be.

Q: When do you expect him back?

McCAFFERY: I don’t know that I can expect anything. The only thing that I can expect is what the trainers and the doctors tell me. Is he cleared to play or is he not cleared to play? I will not put him out there under any risk. At some point if we have to shut him down, we will shut him down. Right now it’s still day to day and until they tell me otherwise that’s how we will go with it.