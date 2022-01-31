McCaffery on the loss to Penn State

Following the double overtime loss at Penn State, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media about the defeat, updated the health of Connor McCaffery, and talked about Keegan Murray's tip-in at the end of regulation.



Q: What was the difference in the overtime?

McCAFFERY: A lot of things. A lot of things happened in both overtimes.

Q: What opened up for Keegan Murray after he struggled earlier in the game?

McCAFFERY: I was able to keep him out there.

Q: Is Connor doing ok?

McCAFFERY: Thanks for asking. He’s doing ok. It’s pretty painful. He has a separated shoulder and if you have ever had one it’s not fun. At first they thought it might be a broken bone, but it’s a separated shoulder and they put it back in place to make sure there’s no permanent damage.

Q: Sometimes a team kind of comes apart when a player gets hurt. How did your team stay focused?

McCAFFERY: I think they did a good job with that. I think they all felt for him. He was playing well and he’s an integral part of our team and his veteran leadership during a game like this, you need that. Somebody else has to step in and I thought we had a lot of guys contribute. Next man up.

Q: What would you say was different about Penn State in this game?

McCAFFERY: I will say this. Micah is doing a terrific job with this team. They run really good stuff and they compete. They defend. They rebound and they made a few more shots. They didn’t shoot it all that well in Iowa City. You kind of expect it right? They are going to make a few more shots at home. In the first half they didn’t, but in the second half they did. They are a handful. He has them playing well.

Q: You obviously feel bad for Connor because he was playing so well tonight.

McCAFFERY: I feel terrible for him because he had the multitude of injuries with his hips, his back, and the ankle. He was finally feeling like he was in a good place. He was shooting and driving it with confidence and everyone seems to feel a lot better when he’s out there. And he gives us some toughness. A lot of the guys that we have are young so he is important to this team and hopefully we will get him back soon.

Q: Can you talk about the individual effort by Keegan on the putback at the end of regulation?

McCAFFERY: That was one of the more incredible plays that I have seen. You are thinking, ok, if it goes in, then we win and if it misses, we lose, right. That’s what you are thinking when it left JBo’s hands. But, to not give up on the play and to have the wherewithal get it and tip it back in, what a great play. I was really proud of him.