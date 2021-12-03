McCaffery on the loss to Purdue

While Fran McCaffery wasn't happy with the outcome, the Iowa head coach was certainly pleased with the effort and fight exhibited by his squad on Friday night as they rallied from a 19 point deficit in the second half to push #2 ranked Purdue to the edge before falling 77-70 to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.



Following the loss, the Iowa head coach discussed the effort that his team showed in the loss and how players stepped up in the absence of leading scorer Keegan Murray, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. He also gave us an update on Murray and if he will be able to go on Monday when Illinois comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

