For the fourth time in five games, Fran McCaffery was faced with trying to explain how and why his Hawkeye team has struggled to close out tight games. McCaffery became defensive when asked about one particular decision, which was to sit Luka Garza for the rest of the first half after he picked up two early fouls. Listen to what he had to say about the loss and what he was hoping to see happen on the final play of the game.