The Iowa basketball team once again lost the battle of the boards by a decidedly large margin and that led to another defeat on the scoreboard. The Hawkeyes fell, 87-78 in a game that might not have been as close as the final score indicated.



Following the loss, Fran McCaffery discussed the loss to the Badgers, the struggles for Iowa on the glass, and the play of Keegan Murray, who continues to shine for the Hawkeyes.