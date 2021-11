It wasn't exactly the play that Fran McCaffery drew up in the final seconds, but it worked out as Joe Toussaint banked in a shot to put Iowa up 75-74 and then Patrick McCaffery blocked a shot at the buzzer to hold off Virginia.



Following the win, Fran McCaffery discussed the final scoring play for the Hawkeyes and what he was looking for on that play, the big block by his son and the importance of that play, plus a whole lot more.