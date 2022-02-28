McCaffery on the senior night victory

It was an extra special final game of the season for Fran McCaffery. His son, Connor, would be playing his final game for him and the emotions came pouring out when he exited the game late in the second half.



Fran McCaffery talks about the memories he had of Connor as a young boy going on his first road trip with him and trying to coach while parenting. He talks about the play of his team right now, the seniors and what they meant to the team, and the amazing moment where student manager Jack Devlin knocked down a half court shot during a timeout.

