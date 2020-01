Despite a number of injuries, Fran McCaffery's faith in his team has never wavered. That belief and toughness was on display on Friday evening in Iowa's win over nationally ranked Maryland. After a sloppy start, the Hawkeyes caught fire and pulled away in the second half for a convincing victory. McCaffery discusses the standout performance by Joe Wieskamp, how everyone chipped in and found a way to help the Hawkeyes get in the win column, and much more.