Fran McCaffery was almost speechless after the shooting performance he saw from his Hawkeye team on Sunday. The Iowa head coach met with the media following Iowa's 95-71 win over the Fighting Illini. McCaffery discusses the hot shooting performance by Isaiah Moss and Joe Wieskamp, the return of Tyler Cook to the lineup, and his team riding a five game win streak in conference play heading into a showdown on Thursday evening against Michigan State.