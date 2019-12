Fran McCaffery has to be pleased with the way his Iowa team is playing as they head into finals week. Following Iowa's convincing 84-68 win in Ames, which marked the programs first win there since 2003, McCaffery discussed the way his team got off to a fast start and were able to answer every single ISU run with one of their own. The he also discusses the play of Luka Garza and his toughness, coming back into the game after nearly losing a tooth.