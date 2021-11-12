McCaffery on the win over Kansas City

With Iowa leading by four points as the game hit the under four timeout in the first half, Fran McCaffery knew he has to try and get his Iowa team to play more disciplined basketball.



They did just that, closing with a rush, scoring the last ten points of the first half. Iowa then opened the scored half outscoring Kansas City 11-5 and pushing the lead to 20 points. From there, Iowa cruised home with a convincing 89-57 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Following the win, McCaffery spoke about the play of Keegan Murray, Filip Rebraca, and getting after his team just before halftime and how it sparked the right response from the Hawkeye team.

